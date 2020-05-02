UrduPoint.com
Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Reaches Monthly Minimum of Less Than 2,000 - Official

The number of the coronavirus cases in Turkey rose by 1,983 in the past day to over 124,000, which is the lowest daily number since March 30, according to figures released by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of the coronavirus cases in Turkey rose by 1,983 in the past day to over 124,000, which is the lowest daily number since March 30, according to figures released by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Saturday.

"Today, 1,983 new cases have been identified, with a total of 124,375 infected.

We have lost 78 patients today, 3,36 in total. As many as 4,451 patients recovered over the past day, and the total toll [of recoveries] is now 58,259," Koca wrote on Twitter.

On March 11, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 3.3 million coronavirus cases and over 230,000 related deaths have been recorded globally, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University.

