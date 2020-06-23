Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises By 1,212, Total Nears 190,000 - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Health authorities in Turkey have detected 1,212 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, which is a slight increase compared to yesterday's 1,192, according to a situation update by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Monday.

After hitting a high of almost 1,500 cases on Wednesday, the daily increase in the number of cases in Turkey reversed and went down to 1,248 on Sunday and 1,192 on Monday.

"Today, we've identified 1,212 new cases, [meaning] the total number has increased to 188,897.

We have lost 24 patients today, and the death toll stands at 4,974," Koca tweeted.

The Turkish government started easing related restrictions since May and allowed shopping malls, barbershops and beauty salons to reopen. On June 1, Turkey resumed domestic air traffic, which was suspended in April. In early June, Minister of Transport Adil Karaismailoglu said that Turkey is planning to restore air travel with 40 countries later in the month.