Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises by 933, Minimum Since June 10 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 933 to 216,873 within the past 24 hours marking the minimum daily increase since June 10, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

"Today, 933 new cases have been discovered, the total number of those infected has reached 216,873.

[Today] 21 patients have died, the death toll amounts to 5,440 people," the minister wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

The number of recoveries has increased by 1,087 to 198,820 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Turkey registered 947 new coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 586,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.