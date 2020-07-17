UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Turkey Rises By 933, Minimum Since June 10 - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 03:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises by 933, Minimum Since June 10 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 933 to 216,873 within the past 24 hours marking the minimum daily increase since June 10, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

"Today, 933 new cases have been discovered, the total number of those infected has reached 216,873.

[Today] 21 patients have died, the death toll amounts to 5,440 people," the minister wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

The number of recoveries has increased by 1,087 to 198,820 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Turkey registered 947 new coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 586,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Turkey Twitter Died Same March June Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

2 hours ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.