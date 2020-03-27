Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Tops 3,600, Death Toll Rises to 75 - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey has increased by almost 50 percent over the past 24 hours to 3,629 and the death toll has risen to 75, the country's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, said on Thursday.

"Today, 7,286 tests were conducted, of which 1,196 returned positive, now we have a total of 3,629 infected people.

We have lost another 16 of our patients, the total death toll rose to 75," Koca wrote on Twitter.

On December 31, 2019, China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the country's central province of Hubei. The disease has since spread to 199 countries and territories worldwide and prompted the WHO to declare it a pandemic on March 11.

According to latest WHO data, more than 462,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 20,800 people have died.