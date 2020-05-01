Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Up by 2,188 to 122,392 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

The number of the coronavirus cases in Turkey rose by 2,188 in the past day to 122,392, according to figures released by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of the coronavirus cases in Turkey rose by 2,188 in the past day to 122,392, according to figures released by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Friday.

Previous reports indicated that there were 120,204 coronavirus cases in the country and 3,174 related fatalities.

"Today, 2,188 new cases have been identified, with a total of 122,392 infected.

We have lost 84 patients today, 3,258 in total. As many as 4,922 patients recovered over the past day, and the total toll [of recoveries] is now 53,808," Koca wrote on Twitter.

On March 11, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 3.2 million coronavirus cases and over 230,000 related deaths have been recorded globally, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University.