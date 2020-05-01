Number of COVID-19 Cases in UAE Surpasses 12,000, Deaths Up to 105 - Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates has increased by 552 to 12,481 over the past day, the state-run WAM news agency reported, citing the country's Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates has increased by 552 to 12,481 over the past day, the state-run WAM news agency reported, citing the country's Health Ministry.

The death toll has reached 105, with seven new deaths having been recorded, the ministry said.

According to the health authority, the total number of patients recovered from the disease has increased by 100 to 2,429.

The ministry's Wednesday report stated that the total of COVID-19 cases in the UAE amounted to 11,929, with 98 fatalities and 2,329 recoveries.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said that it had recorded 283 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of those infected to 4,024 in the country.

The number of fatalities has risen by two to 26 because of two Indian nationals' deaths, and recoveries to 1,539.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Bahrain has risen by 116 to 3,037, while the total of patients recovered from COVID-19 has reached 1,495.