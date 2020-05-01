UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In UAE Surpasses 12,000, Deaths Up To 105 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:53 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in UAE Surpasses 12,000, Deaths Up to 105 - Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates has increased by 552 to 12,481 over the past day, the state-run WAM news agency reported, citing the country's Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates has increased by 552 to 12,481 over the past day, the state-run WAM news agency reported, citing the country's Health Ministry.

The death toll has reached 105, with seven new deaths having been recorded, the ministry said.

According to the health authority, the total number of patients recovered from the disease has increased by 100 to 2,429.

The ministry's Wednesday report stated that the total of COVID-19 cases in the UAE amounted to 11,929, with 98 fatalities and 2,329 recoveries.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said that it had recorded 283 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of those infected to 4,024 in the country.

The number of fatalities has risen by two to 26 because of two Indian nationals' deaths, and recoveries to 1,539.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Bahrain has risen by 116 to 3,037, while the total of patients recovered from COVID-19 has reached 1,495.

Related Topics

India UAE Bahrain United Arab Emirates From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Total gross deposits of private sector in UAE bank ..

26 minutes ago

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

1 hour ago

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

1 hour ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

2 hours ago

Fine imposed on profiteers in Hyderabad

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.