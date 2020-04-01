Number of COVID-19 Cases in UK Increases by 4,324 to 29,474 - Government

The United Kingdom registered 4,324 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, brining the total number of people infected to 29,474, the government said on Wednesday, adding that the death toll climbed to 2,352

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The United Kingdom registered 4,324 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, brining the total number of people infected to 29,474, the government said on Wednesday, adding that the death toll climbed to 2,352.

"As of 9am on 1 April 2020, 152,979 people have been tested, of which 29,474 were confirmed positive.

As of 5pm on 31 March 2020, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,352 have died," the government said.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities previously stood at 1,789.

For the second day in a row the country recorded its biggest daily increases in both infection and death tolls.

As a measure against the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared an almost complete lockdown on March 23, severely restricting the movement of citizens.