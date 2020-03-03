Number of COVID-19 Cases in UK Reaches 51 - Health Secretary

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom on Tuesday reached 51, according to Health Secretary Matthew Hancock

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom on Tuesday reached 51, according to Health Secretary Matthew Hancock.

Earlier in the day, the UK government published an action plan on how to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

"As of 9 a.m. today there were 51 confirmed cases in the UK," Hancock said while speaking to the Parliament.

His Spanish counterpart, Fernando Simon, announced that the number of cases in his country had reached 134, adding that another 15 people were suspected of being infected.

Nine new cases have been registered in various regions of Sweden, bringing the overall number in the country to 24, according to the authorities.

In Norway, 32 people have been tested positive for COVID-19, Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reported, citing the country's health authorities.

Per Johns Hopkins University's data, there are currently over 90,000 total confirmed cases globally, with over 3,000 deaths, and almost 50,000 recoveries.