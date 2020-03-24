UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In UK Reaches 6,650 With 335 Fatalities - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom increased by 967 to over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,650, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

"As of 9am on 23 March 2020, a total of 83,945 people have been tested, of which 77,295 were confirmed negative and 6,650 were confirmed positive.

As of 1pm on 23 March 2020, 335 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died," the ministry said in a statement.

Given the epidemiological situation, places of public gathering and education have remained closed since Friday. The UK parliament's lower house is currently mulling over a so-called coronavirus law to grant the government emergency powers to enact policy that could help curb the spread of the virus in the country.

