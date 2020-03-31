Number of COVID-19 Cases in UK Surpasses 22,000, Death Toll Reaches 1,408 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The United Kingdom has confirmed a total of 22,141 COVID-19 cases and 1,408 fatalities as of Monday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.

"As of 9am on 30 March 2020 [08:00 GMT], a total of 134,946 people have been tested, of which 112,805 were confirmed negative and 22,141 were confirmed positive," the statement read.

According to the statement, the death toll from COVID-19 has increased by 180 cases to a total of 1,408 fatalities.

UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said some 750,000 volunteers had joined the UK National Health Service's team.

He extended such a call last week for people to come help with delivering medical supplies from pharmacies to patients in self-isolation and provide psychological support to patients who are quarantined all alone.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. To date, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 690,000 with over 33,000 fatalities, according to the organization.