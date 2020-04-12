Number of COVID-19 Cases in UK Surpasses 84,000, Death Toll Tops 10,000 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The United Kingdom has confirmed a total of 84,279 COVID-19 cases and 10,621 fatalities as of Sunday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care said in a situation update.

"As of 9am on 12 April [08:00 GMT], 350,575 tests have concluded, with 18,000 tests carried out on 11 April.

282,374 people have been tested, of whom 84,279 tested positive. As of 5pm on 11 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 10,621 have died," the statement read.

The health department said some people had been tested more than once "for clinical reasons."

According to the statement, the figure for the number of tests excludes data from Northern Ireland.