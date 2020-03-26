Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Increases by 23 to 136 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine increased by 23 over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll to 136, Ihor Kuzin, director general of the Health Ministry's Public Health Center, said on Wednesday.

"To date, we have information about 136 laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection," Kuzin said.

According to the ministry, four patients have died and one person has recovered from the disease.