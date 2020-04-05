UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Ukraine Reaches 1,251, Death Toll At 32 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 05:40 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Reaches 1,251, Death Toll at 32 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Ukraine has grown to 1,251, including 32 fatalities and 25 recoveries, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"A total of 1,251 cases have so far been confirmed," the statement read.

According to the statement, 74 percent of all confirmed cases are people aged from 30 to 69. In the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, 31 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the 24-hour period to Sunday, Mayor Vitaliy Klichko said.

According to the Ukrainian Border Service, close to 11,000 nationals have returned to Ukraine in the past day and 5,100 people, including 2,000 foreigners, have left the country.

The Moldovan Health Ministry also updated its previous situation report, which read that there were 752 confirmed cases and 12 fatalities in the country. According to the fresh data, two more people died due to coronavirus-related complications - a 61-year old woman and a 41-year old man, both with underlying conditions. This took the death toll to 14 people.

In Belarus, the COVID-19 toll has reached 562 cases, including three new fatalities since Saturday. The Belarusian Health Ministry said in an update on Sunday that the death toll has reached eight people and 52 others have recovered. It added that 502 people were being treated at hospitals.

