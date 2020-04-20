UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Ukraine Up By 261 To 5,710 In Past Day - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:03 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Up By 261 to 5,710 in Past Day - Health Ministry

The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ukraine has increased by 261 to 5,710 over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday, adding that the death toll amounts to 151

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ukraine has increased by 261 to 5,710 over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday, adding that the death toll amounts to 151.

Previous reports indicated that the country had 5,449 COVID-19 cases and 141 fatalities.

"As of April 20, 09:00 a.m.

[06:00 GMT], Ukraine has 5,710 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 151 patients died and 359 fully recovered. Over the past day, 261 new cases were registered," the ministry wrote on its official Telegram channel.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing that a total of 1,074 medical workers in Ukraine have been infected with the virus since the start of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Minister Irina Mykychak said that the number of COVID-19 patients in Ukraine was expected to increase five or ten days after Easter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Died April

Recent Stories

Chitral reported first positive case of coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Steps to be utilised for achieving wheat purchasin ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel's Video Conference With Ukrainian Prime Min ..

2 minutes ago

Oil prices collapse on storage fears, Asia equitie ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri s ..

2 minutes ago

Fake saint among 2 murdered in Mianwali

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.