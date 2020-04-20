Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Up By 261 to 5,710 in Past Day - Health Ministry

The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ukraine has increased by 261 to 5,710 over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday, adding that the death toll amounts to 151

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ukraine has increased by 261 to 5,710 over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday, adding that the death toll amounts to 151.

Previous reports indicated that the country had 5,449 COVID-19 cases and 141 fatalities.

"As of April 20, 09:00 a.m.

[06:00 GMT], Ukraine has 5,710 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 151 patients died and 359 fully recovered. Over the past day, 261 new cases were registered," the ministry wrote on its official Telegram channel.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing that a total of 1,074 medical workers in Ukraine have been infected with the virus since the start of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Minister Irina Mykychak said that the number of COVID-19 patients in Ukraine was expected to increase five or ten days after Easter.