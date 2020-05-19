Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Armed Forces Exceeds 5,700 - Pentagon

The number of COVID-19 cases among the US armed forces, civilian personnel and their families has reached 8,697 of whom 5,765 are among active service personnel, the Department of Defense announced in a fact sheet on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases among the US armed forces, civilian personnel and their families has reached 8,697 of whom 5,765 are among active service personnel, the Department of Defense announced in a fact sheet on Tuesday.

The US Navy remains the service with the largest number of COVID-19 cases, reporting 2,296 followed by the US Army with 1,162, the Defense Department said.

The Marines Corps has 494 cases and the Air Force has 453 cases, the fact sheet noted.

Some 28 members of the armed forces, civilian staff, contractors and family members have died since the start of the pandemic and 4,398 have recovered, the fact sheet said.