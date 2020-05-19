UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In US Armed Forces Exceeds 5,700 - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:04 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Armed Forces Exceeds 5,700 - Pentagon

The number of COVID-19 cases among the US armed forces, civilian personnel and their families has reached 8,697 of whom 5,765 are among active service personnel, the Department of Defense announced in a fact sheet on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases among the US armed forces, civilian personnel and their families has reached 8,697 of whom 5,765 are among active service personnel, the Department of Defense announced in a fact sheet on Tuesday.

The US Navy remains the service with the largest number of COVID-19 cases, reporting 2,296 followed by the US Army with 1,162, the Defense Department said.

The Marines Corps has 494 cases and the Air Force has 453 cases, the fact sheet noted.

Some 28 members of the armed forces, civilian staff, contractors and family members have died since the start of the pandemic and 4,398 have recovered, the fact sheet said.

Related Topics

Army Died Family

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

1 hour ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

2 hours ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

2 hours ago

Nine million contactless transactions completed on ..

2 hours ago

US to Use Military Aircraft to Deliver Ventilators ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Chief Minister approves eight zoo proj ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.