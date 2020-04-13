UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In US Capital Area Exceed 16,500 With 463 Deaths - Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:37 PM

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US national capital area - comprised of Washington, DC and portions of the states of Maryland and Virginia - has exceeded 16,500 while the death toll due to the disease has increased to 463, local officials confirmed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US national capital area - comprised of Washington, DC and portions of the states of Maryland and Virginia - has exceeded 16,500 while the death toll due to the disease has increased to 463, local officials confirmed on Monday.

The spokesperson for the Maryland governor, Kata Hill, said 711 new COVID-19 cases in the state have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

"The Maryland Department of Health is now reporting 8,936 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Maryland.

Number of deaths: 262," Hill said.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser noted that new 80 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the overall number to 1,955.

"The District reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths: a 53-year-old male and a 68-year-old male. Tragically, 52 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Bowser said in a statement.

The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed a total of 5,747 cases and 149 deaths due to complications related to COVID-19.

