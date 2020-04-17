Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Capital Area Surpasses 20,000 - Officials

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US national capital - comprising Washington, DC and portions of the states of Maryland and Virginia - exceeds 20,000, local officials said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US national capital - comprising Washington, DC and portions of the states of Maryland and Virginia - exceeds 20,000, local officials said on Thursday.

"The District [of Columbia]'s reported data... includes 153 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the District's overall positive case total to 2,350," Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said via Twitter.

Bowser added that US capital has registered nine new COVID-19-related fatalities bringing the death toll to 81.

Maryland has confirmed 43 COVID-19-related deaths, Governor spokesperson Kata Hall said.

"The Maryland Department of Health is now reporting 10,784 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland. We have added 752 cases since yesterday," Hall said via Twitter.

Virginia confirmed 339 cases and 13 deaths due to the virus, bringing the case total to 6,889 and the death toll to 208, the state's Department of Health said.