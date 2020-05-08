UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In US Capital, Neighboring States Continues To Rise - Officials

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:13 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Capital, Neighboring States Continues to Rise - Officials

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case tally in Washington, DC and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia continues to rise with 3,500 people having tested positive tests for the virus and 189 fatalities in the past 24 hours, official data revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case tally in Washington, DC and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia continues to rise with 3,500 people having tested positive tests for the virus and 189 fatalities in the past 24 hours, official data revealed on Thursday.

"The Maryland Health Department is now reporting 29,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19. We have added 1,211 cases since yesterday," governor spokesperson Kata Hall said via Twitter.

The Maryland authorities has reported 63 fatalities in the past 24 hours bringing the death toll reached to 1,401, Hall added.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement that there are 193 new COVID-19 cases and eight virus-related deaths.

"Tragically, 285 District [of Columbia] residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Bowser said.

The mayor adding that the total number of cases in Washington, DC has increased to 5,654 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Virginia Department of Health reported a total of 21,570 COVID-19 cases and 769 deaths in the state.

Maryland and Virginia have reported that most of the COVID-19 cases and related deaths are occurring in suburbs next to Washington, DC and in and around the two states' biggest cities - Baltimore and Richmond.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Twitter Richmond Virginia Baltimore Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

14 minutes ago

India gives priority for its citizens in UAE in gl ..

29 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

59 minutes ago

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

2 hours ago

Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thank ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.