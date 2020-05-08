Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Capital, Neighboring States Continues to Rise - Officials

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case tally in Washington, DC and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia continues to rise with 3,500 people having tested positive tests for the virus and 189 fatalities in the past 24 hours, official data revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case tally in Washington, DC and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia continues to rise with 3,500 people having tested positive tests for the virus and 189 fatalities in the past 24 hours, official data revealed on Thursday.

"The Maryland Health Department is now reporting 29,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19. We have added 1,211 cases since yesterday," governor spokesperson Kata Hall said via Twitter.

The Maryland authorities has reported 63 fatalities in the past 24 hours bringing the death toll reached to 1,401, Hall added.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement that there are 193 new COVID-19 cases and eight virus-related deaths.

"Tragically, 285 District [of Columbia] residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Bowser said.

The mayor adding that the total number of cases in Washington, DC has increased to 5,654 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Virginia Department of Health reported a total of 21,570 COVID-19 cases and 769 deaths in the state.

Maryland and Virginia have reported that most of the COVID-19 cases and related deaths are occurring in suburbs next to Washington, DC and in and around the two states' biggest cities - Baltimore and Richmond.