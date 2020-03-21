UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In US' New York State Exceeds 10,000 - Governor

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 10:36 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in US' New York State Exceeds 10,000 - Governor

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US' New York State has reached 10,356, while New York city has registered 6,211 people infected with the virus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing on Saturday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US' New York State has reached 10,356, while New York city has registered 6,211 people infected with the virus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing on Saturday.

Cuomo displayed a table during the briefing that showed a total of 6,211 COVID-19 cases registered in New York City, 1,385 in Westchester County, 1,234 in Nassau, 662 in Suffolk.

According to the governor, New York State has registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases compared to other states in the US and other countries across the world, as the local authorities run more tests for the disease. Nearly 45,500 residents have been already tested, he added.

Cuomo added that between 40 and 80 percent of the state's residents were expected to eventually contract the disease

So far, 56 patients have died from the disease in the state, according to Johns Hopkins University.

