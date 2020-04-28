UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In US Rises Above 1 Mln - Johns Hopkins University

Tue 28th April 2020

Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Rises Above 1 Mln - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of US novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has surpassed 1 million, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed on Tuesday.

The US has now registered1,002,498 cases overall, according to the data, including56.

749 deaths.

The United States currently leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are more than 3 million COVID-19 cases around the world and more than 213,000 deaths, according to the data.

