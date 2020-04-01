UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In US Rises Above 200,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has risen above 200,000, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracker showed on Wednesday.

The total number of cases as of 2:45 p.m. EST (6:45 p.m. GMT) rose to 203,608, which is the world's highest number of infections. At least 4,476 people have died from the disease, the tracker showed, while 8,362 recovered.

