Number Of COVID-19 Cases In US Rises Above 200,000 - Johns Hopkins University
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has risen above 200,000, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracker showed on Wednesday.
The total number of cases as of 2:45 p.m. EST (6:45 p.m. GMT) rose to 203,608, which is the world's highest number of infections. At least 4,476 people have died from the disease, the tracker showed, while 8,362 recovered.