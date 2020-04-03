UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In US Rises Above 250,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:40 PM

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has risen above 250,000, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracker showed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has risen above 250,000, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracker showed on Friday.

The total number of cases as of 12:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. GMT) rose to 257,773, which is the world's highest number of infections. At least 6,586 people have died from the disease, the tracker showed, while 9,311 recovered.

