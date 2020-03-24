UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In US State Of New York Doubles Every 3 Days - Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:39 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in US State of New York Doubles Every 3 Days - Governor

The rate of new coronavirus infections (COVID-19) in the US state of New York doubles every three days, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The rate of new coronavirus infections (COVID-19) in the US state of New York doubles every three days, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The rate of cases, the rate of new infections, is doubling about every three days," Cuomo said.

"That is a dramatic increase in the rate of infection... We're not slowing it, and it is accelerating on its own. We haven't flatten the curve, and the curve is actually increasing."

Cuomo added that the rate of COVID-19 contractions in New York continues to accelerate "on its own" and the strategy to "flatten the curve," or decrease the number of infections, is not showing results yet.

