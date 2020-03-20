Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Surpasses 13,000, Death Toll Reaches 200 - University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States has reached 13,680, with 200 people having died of the disease, John Hopkins University said providing the figures as of 00:30 GMT on Friday.

A day earlier, the university reported about 9,345 confirmed cases, with 150 fatalities.

The state of Washington is the worst-hit US region where 74 people died of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 240,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities.