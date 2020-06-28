Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Surpasses 2.5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has exceeded 2.5 million, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 23:50 GMT, there are 2,505,593 coronavirus cases and 679,308 recoveries in the country.

The death toll stands at 125,480.

On Saturday, the US reported a record daily increase of over 45,000 cases of infection.

The United States is leading the world in the number of reported novel coronavirus cases as well as COVID-19-related deaths.

There are currently 9,937,618 cases globally, while the number of COVID-19 deaths is approaching half a million.