Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Surpasses 2Mln - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the United States has exceeded two million, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The data showed on Wednesday evening that there are 2,000,464 COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The United States is leading the world in the number of reported novel coronavirus cases as well as COVID-19-related deaths. To date, more than 112,900 deaths have been caused by the disease in the country.