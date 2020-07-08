Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Surpasses 3Mln - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has exceeded three million, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University revealed on Wednesday.

The data showed that there are now 3,009,611 COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The United States is leading the world in the number of reported novel coronavirus cases as well as COVID-19-related deaths. To date, more than 131,521 deaths have been caused by the disease in the country.