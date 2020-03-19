Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Surpasses 8,000, Over 140 People Dead - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States has reached 8,017, with 143 people having died of the disease, US media reported.

On Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported about 7,038 news cases and a total of 97 fatalities.

The fresh data are provided by The New York Times and are based on official figures and the newspaper's calculations.

The state of Washington is the worst-hit US region where 74 people died of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 215,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 8,700 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.