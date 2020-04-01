Number of COVID-19 Cases in Uzbekistan Reaches 172 - Health Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Uzbekistan climbed to 172, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan increased by five and reached 172," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The health authorities said earlier in the day that two people had died from COVID-19 and eight patients had fully recovered.

In a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Uzbek government has suspended transport services with other countries, has canceled all public events and has also closed restaurants and entertainment centers across the country.