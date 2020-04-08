UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Uzbekistan Reaches 534 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Uzbekistan Reaches 534 - Health Ministry

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has increased by 14 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 534, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has increased by 14 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 534, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As of April 8 ... the number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan stands at 534," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

A total of three patients have died of the disease so far.

The latest confirmed cases were registered among citizens who were quarantined in stationary conditions, the ministry added.

Beginning on Monday, the government of Uzbekistan introduced a mandatory self-isolation regime throughout the country due the outbreak.

In March, in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Uzbek government suspended transport services with other countries, canceled all public events and closed restaurants and entertainment centers across the country.

