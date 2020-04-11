Number of COVID-19 Cases in Uzbekistan Rises by 25 to 694 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Uzbekistan has risen by 25 to 694, the country's Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

"As of 10:00 on April 11, 2020 [05:00 GMT], the number of cases of coronavirus disease in Uzbekistan is 694," the Health Ministry said in a message on its official Telegram channel.

On Friday, the Health Ministry had announced that a total of 669 cases had been reported in Uzbekistan since the start of the outbreak. The death toll then stood at three, and 42 people have recovered after contracting the disease, health authorities announced.

The first case of the disease in the country was reported on March 15, identified as a woman who had recently returned from France.

Stringent self-isolation measures have been in force in Uzbekistan since April 1. Citizens over 65 years of age are forbidden to leave their homes, and almost 90,000 people are in state-ordered quarantine.

The Uzbek government has banned all international travel until April 30, and inter-regional passenger travel has also been suspended.