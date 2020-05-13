UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Uzbekistan Surpasses 2,560 - Health Ministry

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Uzbekistan Surpasses 2,560 - Health Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has increased by only 21 over the past 24 hours, marking a dramatic decrease from the previous daily records and bringing the country's tally to 2,568, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the country confirmed 61 new cases of the disease, with 68 infections being recorded on Monday and 69 on Sunday.

"As of May 13, 2020, 10:00 [local time, 05:00 GMT], Uzbekistan's total number of infections is 2,568," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the authorities introduced stringent self-isolation measures on April 1, which were then eased by the end of the month. Citizens have recently been allowed to take short walks and use personal vehicles for travel to work, stores, pharmacies and hospitals.

In neighboring Kyrgyzstan, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,044, with seven cases being recorded over the past day. Meanwhile, 726 patients have recovered, with 17 of them discharged over the past 24 hours, and 12 others have died. Of those infected, 241 are health care workers.

In Ukraine, another post-Soviet state, 402 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional fatalities have been registered, bringing the country's tally of confirmed cases to 16,425 and the death toll to 439.

At the same time, the country has registered a record 343 recoveries, with the total number of cured patients reaching 3,716.

Of those infected, more than 3,200 are health care workers, and 94 more have tested positive over the past 24 hours.

More Stories From World

