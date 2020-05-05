UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Uzbekistan Tops 2,200 - Government

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:36 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Uzbekistan has increased by 15 over the past 24 hours to a total of 2,204, the country's Ministry of Health said on Tuesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Uzbekistan has increased by 15 over the past 24 hours to a total of 2,204, the country's Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The previous situation report from Uzbekistan on Monday stated 2,189 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 10 fatalities and 1,405 recoveries.

"As of 17:00 [12:00 GMT] on May 5, 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan is 2,204," the ministry said in a post on Telegram.

Over the past two days, the daily increments in case number in Uzbekistan have more than halved since the weekend, with 11 new cases reported on Monday, 31 cases on Sunday, and 32 cases on Saturday.

Uzbekistan reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus infection on March 15, in a woman with a travel history in France.

The coronavirus-related lockdown in Uzbekistan lasted for the entire month of April. Since last Thursday, citizens have been allowed to take short walks and use personal vehicles for travel to work, stores, pharmacies and hospitals.

