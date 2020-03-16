Number of COVID-19 Cases Increases in Croatia, Bosnia, Kosovo, Albania

Authorities in Croatia, Albania Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, have reported on the increasing cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Authorities in Croatia, Albania Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, have reported on the increasing cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to Croatia's Interior Ministry, the number of those infected with the virus has reached 56, with seven of them having been registered over the past 24 hours. As a part of protective measures, the government has canceled all public events, shut educational institutions and introduced travel bans.

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina have confirmed a total of 24 cases of the disease on its soil so far, the Health Ministry said.

Within that context, the authorities introduced an entry ban for foreigners coming from countries most affected by the pandemic.

Kosovo, in its turn, has already reported on 13 people who have tested positive for the disease. To prevent the further spread of the virus, schools and kindergartens were closed and mass events were banned.

Albania has so far registered 42 cases of the coronavirus infection. The authorities have suspended public and private transport traffic to curb the pandemic.

On a global scale, the virus has infected over 160,000 people in more than 140 countries. Over 6,400 patients have died.