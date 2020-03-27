UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases On US Aircraft Carrier Theodore Roosevelt Rises To 25 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases on US Aircraft Carrier Theodore Roosevelt Rises to 25 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on board of the US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has increased to 25, US media reported.

Earlier this week, three US sailors on board the aircraft carrier tested positive for COVID-19. On early Thursday, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said at a press conference that some additional cases had been discovered on board of the vessel, without providing any figure.

A Navy official told the CNN broadcaster on late Thursday that the number of positive COVID-19 cases on USS Theodore Roosevelt had reached 25.

According to another Navy official, the figures can be classified in case of a sharp increase in the number of infected persons in order to prevent the aircraft carrier from being viewed as vulnerable by China and North Korea.

There are around 5,000 servicemen on board of the ship.

As of Thursday, the Defense Department has confirmed 280 US service members have been infected with COVID-19.

