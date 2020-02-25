UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases Outside Of China Exceeds 2000 - World Health Organization

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases Outside of China Exceeds 2000 - World Health Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus cases outside of China has surpassed 2,000, according to a situation report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of February 24, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases outside of China has reached 2069.

The cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in 29 countries, not counting China. The total death toll is at 23, of which six fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in late December and has spread around the globe since then. The outbreak has resulted in more than 77,000 people infected.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan February December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Wahda, Baniyas, and Al Ain in fray for Jiu-Jits ..

1 hour ago

Over 1,700 students competing in artificial intell ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX

2 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

3 hours ago

Helpline 1166 established for public safety from c ..

2 hours ago

Stocks, oil prices tumble as gold soars on virus p ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.