Number of COVID-19 Cases Outside of China Exceeds 2000 - World Health Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus cases outside of China has surpassed 2,000, according to a situation report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of February 24, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases outside of China has reached 2069.

The cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered in 29 countries, not counting China. The total death toll is at 23, of which six fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in late December and has spread around the globe since then. The outbreak has resulted in more than 77,000 people infected.