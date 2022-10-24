Number of COVID-19 Cases Triples in Europe Since Early September - WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Europe has tripled since early September, with the eurozone accounting to nearly 60% of global cases and 42% of global deaths by mid-October, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Monday

"As we forecasted, an autumn surge has led to a tripling of regional cases since early September. In the second week of October, the European Region accounted for almost 60% of new global cases and 42% of new global deaths. But this surge has not led, so far, to previous levels of severe disease - deaths and ICU (intensive care unit) admissions have only seen small increases - nor to the crippling effects previously seen on economic or social life," Kluge told a briefing dedicated to World Polio Day.

The official also said that to date, Europe has seen a total of over 260 million COVID-19 cases, 2.

1 million deaths caused by the infection, and administered more than 1.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Kluge went on to say that "this is not a time to relax" because the organization recorded an early spike in seasonal influenza cases in October, which is leading now to "increased positivity in patients hospitalized with severe acute respiratory infections."

"With COVID-19 and seasonal influenza co-circulating, the health of vulnerable people - including the elderly, the immunocompromised, pregnant women and newborns - is at greater risk," he also said.

Kluge added that vaccination remains "one of our most effective tools against both flu and COVID-19," and called for administering influenza vaccine and COVID-19 booster as soon as possible.