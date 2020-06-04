UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Exceeds 6.5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has surpassed 6.5 million on Thursday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 05:30 GMT, there were 6,511,696 cases, while the death toll stood at 386,073.

A total of 2,807,420 people have recovered.

The United States remains the country with the highest confirmed coronavirus cases of 1,851,520 and 479,258 fatalities. The US is followed by Brazil with more than 584,000 active cases and Russia with 431,715.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic in early spring.

