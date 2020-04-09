UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Rises Above 1.5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:20 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Rises Above 1.5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The global number of new coronavirus cases rose above 1.5 million as dozens of countries around the world reported new infections, according to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of cases worldwide rose to 1,500,830, with the highest number of infections in the United States, while the death toll from the disease reached 87,706 as of 9:10 p.m. GMT on Wednesday.

Related Topics

World United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi has 24,018 plant holdings, covering 749, ..

8 minutes ago

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

3 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

3 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

3 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.