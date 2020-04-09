Number of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Rises Above 1.5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The global number of new coronavirus cases rose above 1.5 million as dozens of countries around the world reported new infections, according to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of cases worldwide rose to 1,500,830, with the highest number of infections in the United States, while the death toll from the disease reached 87,706 as of 9:10 p.m. GMT on Wednesday.