Number of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Rises By 71,839, Deaths Up By 9,797 Over Past Day- WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 infection worldwide has grown by 71,839, while the global death toll has increased by 9,797 over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

According to the WHO, the overall number of COVID-19 patients in the world now amounts to 3,090,445, while 217,769 people died from the disease.

The Organization added that Europe is still the worst-hit world's region with a total of 1,434,649 confirmed infections.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.