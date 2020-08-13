UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Rises By Over 276,000 In Past Day - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases globally has increased by more than 276,000 in the past 24 hours, while over 6,900 patients have died in the same period of time, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) data.

The WHO said that the total number of new cases in the world amounted to 276,398, while the daily increment in fatalities was 6,933.

Overall, the COVID-19 tally worldwide is at 20,439,814, while the global death toll is 744,385.

WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

