Number Of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Surpasses 16.8Mln, Death Toll Exceeds 662,000 - WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 16.8 million worldwide, while more than 662,000 deaths from the disease have been recorded since the start of the outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily situation report on Thursday.

According to the WHO, over the past day, 253,793 new infections and 5,999 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded worldwide.

Given the update, the global number of confirmed cases since the outbreak has now reached 16,812,755, while the death toll has risen to 662,095, the report said.

Most cases and fatalities ” 8.98 million and over 346,500, respectively ” remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues to be the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 4.3 million and more than 148,600, respectively.

