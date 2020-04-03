Number of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Tops 1Mln With Death Toll Over 51,000 - Johns Hopkins

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus disease worldwide has exceeded one million with over 51,000 fatalities, according to the latest data provided by the Johns Hopkins University on Thursday.

As of Thursday, the United States ranks first in the world in terms of the spread of the coronavirus.

So far, the country has confirmed over 230,000 cases of the disease. It is followed by Italy and Spain, which both have reported over 110,000 cases.

Meanwhile, Italy has the highest number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the world, registering nearly 14,000 deaths.

In total, the disease has been detected in 181 countries and territories, according to the university.