Number Of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Tops 8.5 Million - Johns Hopkins University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:19 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 8.5 million on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.
The global case tally now stands at 8.5 million, and the death toll is at 454,380.
A total of 4.
17 million people have recovered from COVID-19, according to the university.
On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a pandemic.
According to the latest WHO data, 8.33 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and 449,182 people have died from the disease in 216 countries and territories.