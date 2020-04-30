UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Worldwide Tops 3Mln, With Nearly 208,000 Deaths - WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Worldwide Tops 3Mln, With Nearly 208,000 Deaths - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 3 million, nearly 208,000 people have died from the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The global number of cases has risen by 66,276 to 3,018,952, and the death toll has increased by 5,376 to 207,973, the WHO said.

Most cases of the infection have been recorded in Europe (1,406,899), where the death count stands at 129,311, it said.

Related Topics

World Europe Died From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Reserve maintains interest rate near zero

39 minutes ago

Federal Transport Authority calls for compliance w ..

1 hour ago

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

2 hours ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

3 hours ago

US Federal Reserve warns virus 'poses considerable ..

1 hour ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.