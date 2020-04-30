Number of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Worldwide Tops 3Mln, With Nearly 208,000 Deaths - WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 3 million, nearly 208,000 people have died from the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The global number of cases has risen by 66,276 to 3,018,952, and the death toll has increased by 5,376 to 207,973, the WHO said.

Most cases of the infection have been recorded in Europe (1,406,899), where the death count stands at 129,311, it said.