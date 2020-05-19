UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Worldwide Surpasses 4.6 Million - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Worldwide Surpasses 4.6 Million - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The number of globally confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by 93,324 over the past 24 hours to surpass 4.6 million, and the death toll has topped 311,000 people, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The case tally currently amounts to 4,618,821, and the number of deaths stands at 311,847 - a rise by 4,452 over the past day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

Related Topics

World March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75m, death toll ..

16 minutes ago

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

30 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, 8 m ..

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 9,577; 832 new cases i ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of France review regi ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Boris Johnson review global fig ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.