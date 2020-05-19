Number of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Worldwide Surpasses 4.6 Million - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The number of globally confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased by 93,324 over the past 24 hours to surpass 4.6 million, and the death toll has topped 311,000 people, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The case tally currently amounts to 4,618,821, and the number of deaths stands at 311,847 - a rise by 4,452 over the past day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.