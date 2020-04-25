UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Deaths In California Exceeds 1,500 - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related deaths in the US state of California surpassed 1,500 as another 93 people died from the disease in the past 24 hours, Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press conference on Friday.

"Ninety-three additional people lost their lives compared to the time I spoke yesterday until today," Newsom told reporters. "The new losses bring the number of fatalities to 1,562."

On Thursday, Newsom reported 115 deaths in California, the largest daily increase in the state.

California has confirmed 39,254 COVID-19 cases and has placed 3,344 patients in hospitals, including 1,216 in intensive care units (ICU).

"We saw five percent more people test positive over the last 24-hour period for COVID-19.

Hospitalizations were flat yesterday, no statistical growth... That's good news," Newsom said. "ICU numbers, which were down yesterday, are slightly up, but just one percent, which again is encouraging."

Newsom said that no "new lights are yet green" to start revising the stay at home order and other restrictive measures and begin the economic reopening of California.

"We don't debate dates, we are only guided by indicators," Newsom said.

The United States has confirmed more than 886,213 COVID-91 cases and 50,780 deaths related to the disease, according to a tally from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

More Stories From World

