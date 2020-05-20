Number of COVID-19 Deaths in Finland Surpasses 300 - Health Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Finland registered one coronavirus-related death over the past 24 hours that took the total death toll to 301, the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Tuesday, adding that the overall COVID-19 tally amounts to 6,399.

"The total number of registered cases is 6399 (+19)," the THL said in a statement.

The THL added that at least 5,000 people fully recovered from the disease. A total of 25 people remain in intensive care units. The median age of those who died from coronavirus-related complications is 84.

Earlier in May, the Finnish government announced that it would start easing restrictions aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic starting from June 1.