UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Deaths In France Exceeds 26,200 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Deaths in France Exceeds 26,200 - Health Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France has increased by 243 in the past 24 hours, official data published by the Directorate General of Health showed on Friday.

The previous reports indicated the there were 25,987 COVID-19 fatalities in the country.

"Since March 1, we have registered with regret that 26,230 people died from COVID-19," the directorate said.

According to the official data, a total of 16,497 people died in hospitals and 9,733 In nursing homes.

About 22,700 patients remain in hospitals, and 2,868 of them are in intensive care units, compared to 2,961 on Thursday.

France is preparing to start loosening coronavirus restrictions on Monday after weeks of declining hospitalization rates. It restricted movement and closed nonessential businesses on March 17.

Related Topics

France Died March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

1 hour ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Human Resources calls on private secto ..

2 hours ago

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

2 hours ago

Eight CIS Envoys to US Say Preserving Historical T ..

24 minutes ago

Canada loses most jobs ever due to pandemic, unemp ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.